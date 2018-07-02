HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent survey by Bankrate.com found that nearly four in ten Americans have a side gig.

More and more Americans are taking on extra work to make ends meet, which ,any are calling it a side hustle.

Fifty-nine percent of side hustlers do it to earn more disposable income.

Survey: 40 Percent Of People In US Have 'Side Hustle'

Credit: (CBS3)

But 38 percent say they do it to cover living expenses.

The most popular side jobs are home repair, landscaping, online sales and crafts.

On average, a side hustle can bring in $686 a month.

