Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent survey by Bankrate.com found that nearly four in ten Americans have a side gig.

More and more Americans are taking on extra work to make ends meet, which ,any are calling it a side hustle.

Amusement Park Riders Stranded Following Power Failure In Ocean City

Fifty-nine percent of side hustlers do it to earn more disposable income.

But 38 percent say they do it to cover living expenses.

The most popular side jobs are home repair, landscaping, online sales and crafts.

On average, a side hustle can bring in $686 a month.