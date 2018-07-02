Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Down the shore, business is bubbling up as the heat and the holiday draw in a large crowd.

In Ocean City, the week of Independence Day can be a big opportunity for shops to bring in some dough.

“Very big increase starting from today traffic-wise, people-wise,” said Ciro Lubrano Lavadera, owner of LaScala’s Roman Style pizza shop.

The pizza shop, which opened over Memorial Day weekend, is the newest addition to the Ocean City boardwalk.

“This carries a 96 hour fermentation meaning it literally takes you four to five days to be able to bake one pizza,” he said.

Also making waves in business is the Islander boutique a few doors down.

“We are women’s clothing, shoes, gifts, home decor and jewelry,” said manager Cassidy Crawford, who has been working here for the past eight summers.

“Definitely this year is pretty busy because the [4th of July] is on a Wednesday so the whole weekend everyone was here and there’s probably going to be even more people here throughout the week,” she said.

The boardwalk holds special meaning for the Eubanks from South Carolina.

“I grew up on the boardwalk taking the bus over to Ocean City from Northfield,” said Joanna Eubanks.

The family makes it a point to visit on this week every year.

“My son’s birthday is on July 3 so he always asks to come on his birthday to Ocean City,” she said.