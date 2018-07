LeBron James Signs 4-Year, $154 Million Contract With Los Angeles LakersJust hours after 76ers' management flew to Los Angeles to speak with LeBron James' representatives, LeBron signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Knapp Hits Walk Off Home Run In 13th Inning; Phillies Rally To Beat Nationals 4-3At the end of a sweltering afternoon, Andrew Knapp kept the Philadelphia Phillies on a red-hot streak.

LW James Van Riemsdyk Returns To Flyers On 5-Year DealA blast from the past! The Philadelphia Flyers have signed former left wing James Van Riemsdyk.

Flyers Better After Signing James Van RiemsdykThe Flyers are a better team than they were last year. How much better, and whether or not they’re ready to be tangible contenders for the Stanley Cup, is still anyone’s guess.

Top 5 Games To Play At The 4th Of July BBQ RankedIt's 4th of July weekend which means BBQ's and cookouts. Here are the best games to play with friends and family.

How The Sixers Complete The Process Without LeBron JamesWhen the Sixers look to court the King, Lebron James, during this free agency period as most NBA teams are doing, they need to understand that he's just not that into you.

Sixers' Management In Los Angeles To Meet With LeBron's RepresentativesWould signing LeBron James complete the process?

Excessive Heat Forces Parx To Cancel Monday's RacesThe announcement serves as a reminder of the importance of taking precautions in this extreme heat.

Russian Women Dress In Elaborate Bridal Dresses And Compete For Replica World Cup Trophy Made Of FlowersThe love of soccer is real in Russia as the country hosts the World Cup for the first time.

Philadelphia's Pitch To LeBron James About Joining SixersWhere Ohio-native LeBron James will land is the hot topic of conversation in the basketball world these days.