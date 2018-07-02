Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some police officers in Philadelphia are dealing with extreme heat inside their offices.

A spokesman for the Police Union tells Eyewitness News that officers in the 9th district are working without air conditioning right now.

He says H-Vac and plumbing issues are a chronic problem at three district buildings, the 9th, 18th, and the shared 2nd and 15th location.

“It’s 98 degrees outside, they’re pulling people off the street and putting them in air conditioning facilities, the homeless so-forth. Our own officers who protect the community can barely breath in these buildings.”” said John McNesby, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.

Officials from the Philadelphia Police Department say they are investigating the situation, but have no information to provide.