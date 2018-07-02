HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some police officers in Philadelphia are dealing with extreme heat inside their offices.

A spokesman for the Police Union tells Eyewitness News that officers in the 9th district are working without air conditioning right now.

He says H-Vac and plumbing issues are a chronic problem at three district buildings, the 9th, 18th, and the shared 2nd and 15th location.

NASA Releases First-Of-Its-Kind Photo Of New Planet’s Birth 

“It’s 98 degrees outside, they’re pulling people off the street and putting them in air conditioning facilities, the homeless so-forth. Our own officers who protect the community can barely breath in these buildings.”” said John McNesby, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.

Officials from the Philadelphia Police Department say they are investigating the situation, but have no information to provide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s