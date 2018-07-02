Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking to identify and locate two men suspected of trying to burglarize homes in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Amusement Park Riders Stranded Following Power Failure In Ocean City

Security video released Monday captured the moments when two guys walk towards a porch on the 2000 block of Wilder Street in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.

Police say it was just before 3 p.m. on June 20 when the two suspects sit down and look around, allegedly trying to make sure no one is watching them, while not realizing their every action is being recorded on a camera from above. Then, one of the suspects tries opening up the door.

“That’s concerning to me especially it broad daylight,” said Mashele Goodwin, a neighbor.

They never get into the home but neighbors think the suspects may have tried burglarizing other homes on the block in recent weeks.

Philly Police Arrest Man Accused Of Carrying AK-47 In Shooting Of 50-Year-Old Man

“You have to really be careful and if you have no home security system then it’s just gonna be too bad because someone’s gonna break in the front of your house of the back of your house,” said another neighbor.

Then, not captured on camera, police say, was when someone confronts two, scaring them away.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.