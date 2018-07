Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Possible human remains were found in Millville on Monday.

New Jersey State Police say officers responded to an area near the intersection of Lummistown and Cedarville-Millville Roads around 8 a.m. for a report of possible human remains found.

Police remain on the scene investigating and searching for any remains.

There is no other information at this time.

