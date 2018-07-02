HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSalvation
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of shooting a 50-year-old man with an AK-47 two months ago in West Philadelphia.

Police say they arrested Jovuan Patterson on Sunday, charging him with attempted murder and related offenses following a May 5th incident on the 300 block of South 54th Street.

jovuan patterson Philly Police Arrest Man Accused Of Carrying AK 47 In Shooting Of 50 Year Old Man

Credit: (Philadelphia Police Department)

Police say Patterson, who was allegedly carrying an AK-47, approached Mike Poeng, 50, while he was washing his car and shot him in the hip.

Patterson then reportedly fled the scene.

He faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery, aggravated assault and related offenses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s