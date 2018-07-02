Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of shooting a 50-year-old man with an AK-47 two months ago in West Philadelphia.

Police say they arrested Jovuan Patterson on Sunday, charging him with attempted murder and related offenses following a May 5th incident on the 300 block of South 54th Street.

Police say Patterson, who was allegedly carrying an AK-47, approached Mike Poeng, 50, while he was washing his car and shot him in the hip.

Patterson then reportedly fled the scene.

He faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery, aggravated assault and related offenses.