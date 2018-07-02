Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenage girl and her mother have been charged in the deaths of two men after the girl struck them when learning how to drive at a shopping center, Philadelphia police say.

Man Calls 911 When Apartment Gets Unbearably Hot After Air Conditioning Goes Down In Building

Police say 32-year-old Stephanie Hernandez and her 15-year-old daughter have been charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges for the June 4 incident.

It happened in the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Police say the girl was learning to park in a black Ford Explorer when the vehicle went forward and struck two men who were sitting down in the area.

Police say a 54-year-old man and a 55-year-old man died in the crash.

Authorities say the vehicle stayed at the scene.