PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A broken-down SEPTA train is causing a commuting headache for passengers on the Trenton regional rail line on a steamy Monday evening.

SEPTA officials tell Eyewitness News that mechanical issues have caused the train from Center City to Trenton to halt.

Riders currently on that train walked to another train in the area behind the Philadelphia Zoo.

Riders can expect delays of about an hour on the Trenton regional rail line.