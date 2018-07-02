HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMFamily Feud
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Norwegian Getaway, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MIAMI (CBS) – A crew member for a Norwegian Getaway cruise ship is safe after mysteriously going overboard Saturday afternoon.

He was missing for nearly 24 hours after falling off the ship north of Cuba.

‘Shredding Off The Bone’: Woman Dragged Into Water After Being Bitten By Shark

The ship was headed for Miami.

The U.S. Coast Guard immediately began a search effort and the man was finally spotted by another cruise ship.

He was found in stable condition.

Pennsylvania Man Pays Parking Ticket 44 Years Later

There is no word on how he went overboard.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s