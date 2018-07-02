Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MIAMI (CBS) – A crew member for a Norwegian Getaway cruise ship is safe after mysteriously going overboard Saturday afternoon.

He was missing for nearly 24 hours after falling off the ship north of Cuba.

The ship was headed for Miami.

The U.S. Coast Guard immediately began a search effort and the man was finally spotted by another cruise ship.

He was found in stable condition.

There is no word on how he went overboard.