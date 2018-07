Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NASA released a stunning first-of-its-kind photo of the birth of a new planet.

The baby planet is now taking shape in the galaxy, and apparently growing fast.

Researchers suggest the celestial object is two to three times larger than Jupiter and much hotter than any planet in the solar system.