CLEVELAND (CBS) — Authorities say a man has been arrested for allegedly planning a terrorist attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4. FBI officials say the man also expressed his desire to plan a future attack in Philadelphia, where he had previously lived.

FBI Agent Stephen Anthony announced Monday morning the arrest of Demetrius Nathaniel Pitts.

Pitts was arrested Sunday morning and charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Anthony said authorities received reports in 2015 that Pitts was expressing his support for Al-Qaeda and had made statements on his desire to attack members of the military and their families.

“His Facebook posts were quite disturbing,” said Anthony during a press conference Monday. “They included verbiage that included words as, ‘We as Muslims, need to start training like this everyday. We need to know how to shoot guns, throw hand grenades, hand-to-hand combat…'”

Pitts allegedly told an undercover agent he was planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

Authorities say Pitts is a U.S. citizen who was radicalized in the U.S.

Pitts had been residing in the Southern district of Ohio and relocated to the Cleveland area in May. Authorities say he has an extensive criminal history, including felonious assault, domestic violence, aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

