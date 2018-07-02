HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMom
    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMSalvation
    10:00 PMElementary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Doug Pederson, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A golf bet between NFL head coaches Doug Pederson and Sean Payton is the reason why the Birds can be a bit more selective when they go to play in New Orleans later this year.

Payton said Monday that he lost a wager to Pederson on a golf course at the NFL meetings in March so the Super Bowl champion Eagles will get to choose their green home jerseys when they play the Saints on Nov. 18.

gettyimages 914354384 Philadelphia Eagles Will Wear Home Jerseys Against New Orleans Saints After Golf Bet

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Pederson said his “competitive juices” were flowing and he wanted to beat Payton. It took three holes for a victor to be declared.

Payton recalled the hole involved him shooting into the water.

Pederson, Payton and Arizona State coach Herman Edwards spoke to reporters on a conference call in advance of their appearance in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe later this month.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s