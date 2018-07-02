HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY
CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Gloucester County are searching for a missing teenage boy.

The Clayton Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old James Knotts. The teen was last seen leaving the West High Street area on a green mountain bike, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the “Punisher” emblem on the front, black skinny jeans and black shoes.

Police say James has a medical condition that causes him to become aggressive and use profanity. Police also say that James has “been aggressive towards law enforcement” in prior encounters.

If anyone sees James, do not approach him and call 911 or Clayton police at 856-881-2300.

