BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The recent heat wave has attracted so many poolgoers, one community pool was forced to limit access.

The Bethlehem Township Community Center says over the weekend the pool was at its “absolute limit.”

As a safety precaution, the community center is now limiting the use of their outdoor pool to BTCC members and Bethlehem Township residents until further notice.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to all non-residents who utilize our facility,” said the Bethlehem Township Community Center in a post Sunday night.