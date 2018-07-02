Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Two Atlantic City police officers rescued a young boy whose foot was caught on a beach erosion structure in the ocean last Thursday.

Police say Officers Darrell Catanio and Jonathan Walsh responded to the ocean at South Carolina Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. on June 28 for a report of a swimmer screaming for help.

When they arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy from Philadelphia had his foot stuck in a wood groyne that prevents beach erosion. Police say the boy was unable to free himself as the water was chest high and waves crashed over his head.

Police say Catanio, a former member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, went into the ocean to rescue the boy. He yanked the boy’s foot from the wood and then carried him to the nearest beach patrol tent.

The boy was treated at the scene for an injury to his lower leg.

Catanio was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.