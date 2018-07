Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Riders were stranded at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City after a power failure on the boardwalk on Monday night.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Boardwalk around 8:25 p.m.

Atlantic City Electric says about 800 customers were without power. But power was restored within 30 minutes after the outage.

#CBS3Breaking: Riders stranded at Castaway Cove in Ocean City, NJ after power failure. @HughE_Dillon shot this video & says a nearby transformer was on fire. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/iqytrNGun0 — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) July 3, 2018

AC Electric says a piece of equipment needed to be replaced and the cause of the incident is under evaluation.