1 Teen Killed, 1 Injured In South Philadelphia Shooting; More Than 2 Dozen Shots Fired

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One teenager is dead and another teen injured after a shooting where more than two dozen shots were fired Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight at the intersection of 16th and Catharine Streets in the Graduate Hospital section of South Philadelphia.

Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man bleeding heavily on the sidewalk. They rushed him to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators learned a second person, an 18-year-old man, was shot once in left leg. He ran to the 700 block of Dorrance Street. Someone there drove him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

.@PhillyPolice tow away 2nd car hit by flying bullets at the intersection of 16th & Catherine Sts late Sunday night. A 19y/o man is dead & an 18y/o man was shot in the leg. Police recovered 25+ spent shell casings from the scene. No arrests. @CBSPhilly #GradHospital #SouthPhilly pic.twitter.com/nOzgSH7kdO — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) July 2, 2018

Police recovered more than 25 spent shell casings on the scene. Two parked cars were hit with bullets and one bullet went through the second floor of a nearby home and lodged into a mattress.

DOUBLE SHOOTING @ 16th & Catharine in Graduate Hospital overnight leaves a 19-year-old man dead & an 18-year-old man injured. 25+ shots fired. A bullet went through the 2nd floor of a nearby home & lodged into a mattress. No one inside the home was hurt. @CBSPhilly #SouthPhilly pic.twitter.com/EuASELRaRK — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) July 2, 2018

“There were several people in the property. Some of them were awake at the time and when they heard the shots, it was multiple shots,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department. “They immediately jumped to the ground and while they were laying on the floor in the second floor, they still heard continuing gunshots, so they did the right thing and luckily no one was injured inside of that property.”

Police say the two men who were shot were standing in a group with other young men.

The only description of the shooters so far are two men who drove off in a silver car. Police are collecting surveillance video from the scene in hopes of getting a better description of the men involved.

No word on a motive.