HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSalvation
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bahamas, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BAHAMAS (CBS) — One person was killed after a boat goes up in flames following an explosion in the Bahamas. Twelve people were onboard at the time.

The frightening ordeal happened on Saturday in waters off the Bahamas.

Authorities say all of the tourists on the boat were American.

bahamas 1 American Tourist Dead, 9 Injured After Boat Goes Up In Flames In Bahamas

credit: cbs3

Jim Donovan Describes Contracting Lyme Disease: ‘It Was Like Getting Hit By A Bus’ 

One woman died and nine others were injured.

The boat’s two crew members survived.

Officials are investigating what went wrong.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s