BAHAMAS (CBS) — One person was killed after a boat goes up in flames following an explosion in the Bahamas. Twelve people were onboard at the time.

The frightening ordeal happened on Saturday in waters off the Bahamas.

Authorities say all of the tourists on the boat were American.

One woman died and nine others were injured.

The boat’s two crew members survived.

Officials are investigating what went wrong.