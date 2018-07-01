BOISE, I.D, (CBS) — A man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing nine people, including six children at a toddler’s birthday party.

Police describe a horrific scene Saturday at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho.

Authorities say 30-year-old Timmy Kinner was asked to leave and apartment he was staying in.

Police Seek Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Jeffrey McCollum

Officials say he returned the next day, targeting the party a few doors down.

The victims include the three-year-old birthday girl and five other children.

Three adults were stabbed when trying to intervene.

“This was an attack against those who are most vulnerable, our children,” said Chief William Bones of the Boise Police Department. “It’s untenable, unconscionable, and is pure evil in my mind.”