PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The love of soccer is real in Russia as the country hosts the World Cup for the first time.

Russian women wearing elaborate bridal dresses battled it out in the World Cup host city of Kazan this weekend.

Wearing floor-length dresses and running shoes, the women split up into teams of five and played 15-minute halves in front of a small crowd.

The winning team was awarded a replica of the World Cup Trophy, made out of flowers.