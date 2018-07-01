WEATHER ALERT: First Heat Wave Of Season |  Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning | Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:2018 World Cup, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The love of soccer is real in Russia as the country hosts the World Cup for the first time.

Russian women wearing elaborate bridal dresses battled it out in the World Cup host city of Kazan this weekend.

soccer Russian Women Dress In Elaborate Bridal Dresses And Compete For Replica World Cup Trophy Made Of Flowers

credit: cbs3

8-Year-Old To Throw Out First Pitch Using 3D-Printed Hand At Phillies’ Game

Wearing floor-length dresses and running shoes, the women split up into teams of five and played 15-minute halves in front of a small crowd.

The winning team was awarded a replica of the World Cup Trophy, made out of flowers.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch