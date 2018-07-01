Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on in Kensington for a group of men spotted leaving the scene of a deadly shooting.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. Sunday at E and Ontario Streets.

Police say the man was hit seven times, but 12 shell casings were recovered.

Extreme Heat: Philadelphia To Hit Triple-Digit Highs For First Time Since 2012

Four Hispanic males were seen fleeing the scene, heading towards a SUV parked at Ontario and Hartville Streets.

Police are looking for a silver or grey SUV that sped up Hartville Street.

Anyone with information should contact police.

(This is a developing story.)