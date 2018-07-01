Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on in Kensington for a group of men spotted leaving the scene of a deadly shooting.
The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. Sunday at E and Ontario Streets.
Police say the man was hit seven times, but 12 shell casings were recovered.
Four Hispanic males were seen fleeing the scene, heading towards a SUV parked at Ontario and Hartville Streets.
Police are looking for a silver or grey SUV that sped up Hartville Street.
Anyone with information should contact police.
(This is a developing story.)