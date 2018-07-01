Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s assistance to find a missing 19-year-old.

Jeffrey McCollum was last seen Saturday June 30 at 10 a.m. on the 3800 block of N. 17th Street.

McCollum reportedly suffers from Autism.

He is 5’6″, 126-pounds, medium complexion with short black hair. He was last seen wearing red pajama pants, a red, white, and blue, tied dyed Polo shirt, and black Nike sneakers.

The family has no suspected destinations.

Anyone with information of Jeffrey’s whereabouts please contact the Northwest Detective Division at (215) 686-3353.