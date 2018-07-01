Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS/AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, have ordered participants in a march by Patriot Prayer to disperse after officers saw assaults and projectiles being thrown.

Organized as peaceful rallies to demand change, Portland’s event rapidly devolved into chaos.

The initial protests were a part of a nationwide movement over President Trump’s immigration policy.

Approximately more than 2,000 children separated from their families at the United States-Mexico border remain in question even as a federal judge ordered United States Customs Officials to reunite separated families within 30 days.

Police said Saturday that some arrests have been made at the downtown protest.

The problems occurred as two opposing protest groups — Patriot Prayer and Antifa — took to the streets.

People were lighting firecrackers and smoke bombs in the crowd and police used flash bangs in an effort to disperse the clashing protesters.

Officers were searching for weapons and handcuffed at least two people.

