PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General is petitioning for the release of the “Clergy Sex Abuse” report involving six catholic dioceses.

Victim advocates say keeping the Grand Jury investigation under wraps is protecting the wrong people.

The Attorney General will take his step in the morning to unleash this report and the pressure is growing on the Supreme Court to get their review over with and make this Grand Jury report a public document.

For victim advocate Karen Polesir, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court can’t keep secret the Grand Jury investigation of six catholic dioceses any longer.

“It makes a person feel unheard, and unbelieved,” said Polesir.

9 Injured Following Mass Stabbing At Child’s Birthday Party In Idaho

In just hours, Attorney General Josh Shapiro will file a formal objection with the high court. The Supreme Court blocked the report’s release two weeks ago.

The documents cover systemic child sex abuse by priests in the Dioceses of Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, and Scranton.

Sources say the report will also reveal how the Catholic Church, across all of Pennsylvania, utilized public officials and law enforcement to keep the lid on the scandal.

The Supreme Court halted the investigative document after sources say more than two dozen people petitioned to keep it secret because their reputations would be damaged.

“I’m wondering why the Supreme Court has chosen not to release the report and why they’re delaying the report, you just have to wonder who has been talking to the Supreme Court,” added Polesir.

Police Seek Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Jeffrey McCollum

Each dioceses claims it had no role in asking the court to block the report, but sources in the Scranton Diocese claim the church there has held sessions for all priest on how to deal with an expected seismic fallout from what so far, the Supreme Court has decided to keep under lock and key.

“I think if the Supreme Court really wants to do what is right for the victims, and to provide justice and healing, that report will be released,” said Polesir.