PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday, July 1 marks National Postal Workers Day.

There are approximately 490,000 postal workers across the U.S.

Remarkably, postal workers often brave extreme temperatures, crazy weather, and rough road conditions to make their deliveries.

Commonly, people believe that postal workers have Sundays off; however, they still make certain deliveries like amazon packages and priority mail express.

National Postal Worker Day also happens to fall on National U.S. Postage Stamp Day.

