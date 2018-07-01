Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CBS) — The latest food trend has given pizza a dazzling facelift courtesy of Dagwoods Pizzeria, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

Best Buy Stops Selling CDs Nationwide

Dubbed the ‘Magical AF’ pizza, the pie-shaped treat features edible glitter.

It’s a Margherita pizza that has foodies lining up to try the pizza that Jimmy Kimmel gave a shout out to, according to their Instagram.

Dagwoods originally began serving up the magical slices back in December, but due to popular demand brought it back to their restaurant’s menu.

A large pie will put you out $25, but it is sure to be worth the price. An extra-large rainbow, glitter pizza will cost a whopping $41.

National Postal Worker Day Celebrates 490,000 Workers

The rainbow pie features pink, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple glitter starting at the crust and working its way into the center.