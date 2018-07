Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A blast from the past! The Philadelphia Flyers have signed former left wing James Van Riemsdyk.

The Flyers and James Van Riemsdyk agreed to terms on a five-year contract.

WELCOME BACK, @JVReemer21!! The #Flyers have agreed to terms with free agent LW on a five-year contract. More info: https://t.co/N2eHBtKBTV pic.twitter.com/Qmd28y2EvF — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 1, 2018

Reports: Sixers To Meet With LeBron James’ Agent In Los Angeles

The Flyers drafted Van Riemsdyk with the 2nd overall pick in the 2007 draft.

The New Jersey native has spent the last six years playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs.