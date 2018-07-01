HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM MONDAY
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fight has ended in a stabbing in Philadelphia’s nice town neighborhood.

Police say two men were fighting near North Uber street and Germantown Avenue around 1:30, when one of them stabbed the other in the chest, the stomach, and the back.

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition.

There have not been any arrests.

