Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fight has ended in a stabbing in Philadelphia’s nice town neighborhood.

Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Drive-By Shooting

Police say two men were fighting near North Uber street and Germantown Avenue around 1:30, when one of them stabbed the other in the chest, the stomach, and the back.

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition.

74-Year-Old Scout Master James Roberts Accused Of Possessing Child Porn

There have not been any arrests.