Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect today for the heart of the Delaware Valley.

The Heat Is On As First Heat Wave Brings Highs Near 100 Degrees

With the combination of dangerous heat and rising humidity, heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees everywhere except for our shore points.

We will see actual air temperatures in the 90s region-wide with places like Philadelphia reaching up to 100 degrees.

The last time we reached 100 degrees in Philadelphia was July 18, 2012.

If today’s forecast verifies, it will be the first time we have hit triple-digit highs on the thermometer in almost 6 years.

It is imperative today that you take frequent breaks in the A/C and in the shade.

Helpful Heat Resources For Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware

Guide To Beating The Heat

Be sure to drink plenty of water, even when you aren’t thirsty so you stay hydrated. Don’t forget to take care of your pets as well, they need water too and should stay inside today.

The excessive heat warning will remain in effect through 8PM on Monday.

Montgomery County Issues Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning

Today is expected to be the hottest day, but the heat will continue all the way into the upcoming week.

***PCA HEATLINE ACTIVATION***

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging (PCA) will open the Heatline on Sunday, July 1 at 12 p.m.

Hours of Heatline operation are:

Sunday, July 1 — 12:00 p.m. to midnight

Monday, July 2 — 8:30 a.m. to midnight

Tuesday, July 3 — 8:30 a.m. to midnight

Wednesday, July 4 — 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m

PCA’s call center is equipped with a team of trained staff that can help callers

with precautions to take against the heat, detecting signs of heat stress, and can recommend air-conditioned locations.

FORECAST:

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM MONDAY FOR PHILADELPHIA AND SURROUNDING SUBURBS, BERKS COUNTY AND THE LEHIGH VALLEY***

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny, Very Hot and Humid. Feels Like Values to 106. High 100.

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Warm. Low 77.

MONDAY — Sunny, Very Hot and Humid. Feels Like Values to 105. High 98.

TUESDAY — Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 96.

WEDNESDAY (4th Of July) — Mostly Sunny and Hot with an Isolated T-Storm West. High 93.

THURSDAY — Mostly Sunny and Hot with a Stray T-Storm Possible. High 92.

—————————–

JERSEY SHORE:

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 90.

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Warm. Low 73.

MONDAY — Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 88.

OCEAN TEMP: 75°

————————-

POCONOS:

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8AM SUNDAY UNTIL 8PM MONDAY

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 93.

TONIGHT– Mostly Clear and Mild. Low 68.

MONDAY — Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 93.