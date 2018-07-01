HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM MONDAY
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Water Department is dealing with a broken water main in the Northeast.

Massive Water Main Break Shuts Down Portion Of Roosevelt Boulevard

The call came in around 3 a.m. Sunday morning that a main broke near the corner of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

water main break northeast philly mcdonalds parking lot Broken Water Main Causes Detours Near Cottman Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard

Credit: CBS3.

Some of that water has flooded the McDonald’s parking lot.

There are detours.

No word yet on how long the repair job will take.

