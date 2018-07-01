Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Water Department is dealing with a broken water main in the Northeast.

Massive Water Main Break Shuts Down Portion Of Roosevelt Boulevard

The call came in around 3 a.m. Sunday morning that a main broke near the corner of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Some of that water has flooded the McDonald’s parking lot.

There are detours.

No word yet on how long the repair job will take.