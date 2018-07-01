Comments
CLAYMONT, D.E.(CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a serious vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that has part of I-95 shut down.
The accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on 1-95 Northbound in the area of Glenrock Road in Claymont. As a result, I-95 NB is closed at Harvey Road.
Motorist are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
For updates, visit Delaware Department of Transportation’s Twitter page or website.