PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Annapolis continues to grieve after Thursday’s deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette’s offices.

A prayer vigil took place last night at Saint Anne’s Episcopal Church.

Reverend M. Dion Thompson led the service.

He worked as a journalist at the Baltimore Sun for 15 years.

The suspect, Jarrod Ramos, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

He’s accused in the shooting that left five people dead.

Investigators say he had a grudge against the newspaper and that he’s still not cooperating.