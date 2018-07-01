Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Annapolis continues to grieve after Thursday’s deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette’s offices.
Capital Gazette Shooting: Jarrod Ramos’s Grievances Began With Classmate
A prayer vigil took place last night at Saint Anne’s Episcopal Church.
Reverend M. Dion Thompson led the service.
He worked as a journalist at the Baltimore Sun for 15 years.
Capital Gazette Shooting: Hundreds Attend Vigil For Slain Paper Staffers
The suspect, Jarrod Ramos, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder.
He’s accused in the shooting that left five people dead.
Investigators say he had a grudge against the newspaper and that he’s still not cooperating.