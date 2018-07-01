HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM MONDAY
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Annapolis continues to grieve after Thursday’s deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette’s offices.

Capital Gazette Shooting: Jarrod Ramos’s Grievances Began With Classmate

A prayer vigil took place last night at Saint Anne’s Episcopal Church.

Reverend M. Dion Thompson led the service.

He worked as a journalist at the Baltimore Sun for 15 years.

Capital Gazette Shooting: Hundreds Attend Vigil For Slain Paper Staffers

The suspect, Jarrod Ramos, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

He’s accused in the shooting that left five people dead.

Investigators say he had a grudge against the newspaper and that he’s still not cooperating.

