OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. (CBS) — Some of us will be happy just to make it to 70-years-old, but a man from Oklahoma City is celebrating 70 years working for the same company!

Levi Arther, 89, has been working for Sherwin Williams since 1948, stopping for just three years to serve in the Korean War.

All this time later, he’s still handling five gallon buckets, and doing it with a sense of pride and purpose.

“I don’t know if anyone else on the planet could say they worked in the same position for 70 years,” said Chris Cope, Sherwin Williams Commercial Branch Manager. “[He] still loves it. Shows up 15 minutes early, earns his paycheck every day.”

Levi Arther turns 90 in February and says he has no plans to retire.

He credits clean living and a strong belief in God for his longevity in and out of work.