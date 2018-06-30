WEATHER ALERT: First Heat Wave Of Season |  Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning | Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Local TV
Rookie forward Fabian Herbers leads the Philadelphia Union this season with six assists. (Photo credit: Philadelphia Union)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adama Diomande had the first hat trick in Los Angeles Football Club history to help the expansion team win its third straight, 4-1 over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Diomande opened the scoring for LAFC (9-4-3) in the 25th minute, crossing over twice to beat defender Mark McKenzie and slotting it in front of the goalkeeper from a shallow angle. Diomande doubled the lead in the 43rd minute with a tap-in to finish Mark-Anthony Kaye’s cross.

Phillies Beat Nationals 3-2 

Fabrice-Jean Picault hammered a putback home from close range to pull the Union (6-8-3) to 2-1 before halftime.

Diomande got his third goal in the 55th minute when Latif Blessing flicked along Aaron Kovar’s cross and Diomande punched it home.

Blessing capped the scoring in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. He also had two assists.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch