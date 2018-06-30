WEATHER ALERT: First Heat Wave Of Season |  Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning | Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather Blog

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — The first day of this heat wave began yesterday with a high in Philadelphia of 91 degrees.

First Heat Wave Of The Season On The Way

A big ridge in the jet stream will allow even hotter air to move into the Delaware Valley this weekend.

temp comparison day1 The Heat Is On As First Heat Wave Brings Highs Near 100 Degrees

Credit: CBS3.

The average high for Sunday is 86 degrees and the area will be about 10 degrees above that.

Helpful Heat Resources For Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware

It’s important to note that for this time of year being 10 degrees above average is a big deal.

The mercury will continue to rise on Sunday with high temperatures nearing 100 degrees!

watches and warnings heat advisory The Heat Is On As First Heat Wave Brings Highs Near 100 Degrees

Credit: CBS3.

Couple this heat with higher humidity and it makes for a dangerous combination.

Montgomery County Issues Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. It goes into effect starting Sunday morning through Monday evening. During this time, heat index values are expected to reach into the triple digits.

eww weather watcher 625x352 The Heat Is On As First Heat Wave Brings Highs Near 100 Degrees

weatherapp philly 625x352 The Heat Is On As First Heat Wave Brings Highs Near 100 Degrees

FORECAST:

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH FROM 8AM SUNDAY THROUGH 8PM MONDAY for BERKS, WESTERN MONTGOMERY, UPPER BUCKS COUNTIES, AND THE LEHIGH VALLEY** ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 8PM EDT MONDAY FOR PHILADELPHIA AND SURROUNDING COUNTIES***

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny. Hot and a Bit More Humid. High 96

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Warm. Low 77

SUNDAY — Sunny, Very Hot and Very Humid, Feels Like 100-105. High 99

MONDAY — Staying Very Hot and Very Humid, Feeling Like 100-105. High 98

TUESDAY — Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 96

4TH OF JULY (WEDNESDAY) — Partly Cloudy, Still Hot and Still Humid with a Stray Shower or Storm. High 93

—————————–

JERSEY SHORE:

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny and Hot. High 85

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Mild. Low 72

SUNDAY — Sunny and Hot. High 86

OCEAN TEMP: 75°

————————-

POCONOS:

***HEAT ADVISORY 8AM SUNDAY – 8PM MONDAY***

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 90

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Quiet. Low 68

SUNDAY — Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 93

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch