Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — The first day of this heat wave began yesterday with a high in Philadelphia of 91 degrees.

First Heat Wave Of The Season On The Way

A big ridge in the jet stream will allow even hotter air to move into the Delaware Valley this weekend.

The average high for Sunday is 86 degrees and the area will be about 10 degrees above that.

Helpful Heat Resources For Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware

It’s important to note that for this time of year being 10 degrees above average is a big deal.

The mercury will continue to rise on Sunday with high temperatures nearing 100 degrees!

Couple this heat with higher humidity and it makes for a dangerous combination.

Montgomery County Issues Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. It goes into effect starting Sunday morning through Monday evening. During this time, heat index values are expected to reach into the triple digits.

FORECAST:

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH FROM 8AM SUNDAY THROUGH 8PM MONDAY for BERKS, WESTERN MONTGOMERY, UPPER BUCKS COUNTIES, AND THE LEHIGH VALLEY** ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 8PM EDT MONDAY FOR PHILADELPHIA AND SURROUNDING COUNTIES***

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny. Hot and a Bit More Humid. High 96

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Warm. Low 77

SUNDAY — Sunny, Very Hot and Very Humid, Feels Like 100-105. High 99

MONDAY — Staying Very Hot and Very Humid, Feeling Like 100-105. High 98

TUESDAY — Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 96

4TH OF JULY (WEDNESDAY) — Partly Cloudy, Still Hot and Still Humid with a Stray Shower or Storm. High 93

—————————–

JERSEY SHORE:

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny and Hot. High 85

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Mild. Low 72

SUNDAY — Sunny and Hot. High 86

OCEAN TEMP: 75°

————————-

POCONOS:

***HEAT ADVISORY 8AM SUNDAY – 8PM MONDAY***

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 90

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Quiet. Low 68

SUNDAY — Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 93