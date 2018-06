Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are working to deescalate a barricade situation in Elkins Park.

Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Following North Philadelphia Barricade Situation

According to police, an individual was reported to be branding a weapon and threatened another individual.

The reports came just after 1:30p.m.

Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Drive-By Shooting

There are no reports of injuries or shots fired.