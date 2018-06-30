WEATHER ALERT: First Heat Wave Of Season |  Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning | Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA CBS) — A 29-year-old man has died following a drive-by shooting in the Powelton section of Philadelphia.

Shell casings litter the scene at 42nd and Wallace Streets where the shooting happened around 2:30 this morning.

Police say a 29-year-old man tried to run, but he was shot several times.

Witnesses say they heard gunfire in rapid succession.

At least 18 shell casings were found at the scene.

Investigators believe the shots came from a semi-automatic assault weapon.

There is no word on any arrests.

 

