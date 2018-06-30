WEATHER ALERT: First Heat Wave Of Season |  Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning | Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I scream, you scream, Philly screams for ice cream!

Folks flocked to Reading Terminal Market Saturday for “The Philly Ice Cream Scoop.”

The event calls itself America’s largest ice cream festival, featuring 14 ice cream shops from across the region.

The sweet celebration filled Reading Terminal Market with demonstrations and hands-on activities like ice cream eating contests and messy games.

