Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I scream, you scream, Philly screams for ice cream!
Folks flocked to Reading Terminal Market Saturday for “The Philly Ice Cream Scoop.”
Protesters Demand Change At ‘Families Belong Together’ Rally In Logan Square
The event calls itself America’s largest ice cream festival, featuring 14 ice cream shops from across the region.
The sweet celebration filled Reading Terminal Market with demonstrations and hands-on activities like ice cream eating contests and messy games.