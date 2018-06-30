Comcast Deals With Major Outage NationwideThe outage is primarily affecting Comcast cable service, but telephone and internet services are also affected in some areas.

Bucks County DA: Suspect Charged With Weapons Of Mass Destruction In Connection To Mysterious ExplosionsAuthorities say more than 20 explosions during the early-morning hours are the reason for the booms happening in Bucks and Lehigh Counties since April 2.

Photo Of Geoffrey The Giraffe Leaving An Empty Toys 'R' Us Store Goes ViralGeoffrey The Giraffe has packed his bags and is saying goodbye for good.

Guide To July 4th Fireworks 2018 In Philadelphia, Jersey Shore, South Jersey, And DelawareThe best way to end your 4th of July celebrations is watching fireworks with friends and family.

Police: Driver That Struck 4-Year-Old Boy Not Expected To Face ChargesThe entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

New Jersey Officials: 47 Beaches Under Advisory After Unsafe Levels Of Fecal Bacteria DetectedNew Jersey officials are warning visitors who are planning to soak in the fun down at the shore.

3 Women Sentenced In Beating Death Of Homeless Man In OlneyThree Philadelphia women have been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for their involvement in the beating death of a homeless man.

Police: 18 Suffer Minor Injuries In School Bus Accident In Cherry HillThe accident happened on the southbound side near Haddonfield-Berlin Road.

Rite Aid Blasting Barry Manilow Music Outside Stores To Deter TransientsEven as homelessness becomes an increasingly visible issue facing Los Angeles and other cities across the U.S., one of the nation’s biggest pharmacy chains is turning to an unlikely source to help ease the problem.

Capital Gazette Shooting: Jarrod Ramos's Grievances Began With ClassmateBefore he developed a long-running grudge against The Capital Gazette, the man who police say opened fire and killed five newspaper staffers directed his anger at a female high school classmate he barely knew.