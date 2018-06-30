Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — Philadelphia’s school district now has the money to get rid of some of the health hazards in dozens of its school buildings.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement at Roosevelt Elementary School.

Crews will remove lead paint, mold, and asbestos from 57 buildings in the district, including the Roosevelt Elementary School.

“The safety of our children is always a priority,” tweeted Gov. Wolf.

He continued to explain the importance of a healthy school environment for children.

The joint funding, which totals $15.6 million, is coming from the state and the school district.

Floyd says the work will improve the environment for over 29,000 students who are going back to school in august.