TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced an agreement has been made on a new budget avoiding the possibility of a government shutdown just hours before the midnight deadline.

Murphy spent Saturday afternoon meeting with top legislative officials in Trenton, New Jersey to ensure a deal would be made.

The agreement will raise income taxes for residents making over $5 million, and will also raise the business tax.

Governor Murphy believes this new deal is the first step towards changing New Jersey for the better.

“It is no secret that New Jersey faces real challenges. They weren’t created overnight and they won’t be solved overnight. But this is a strong first step. I won’t stop fighting to make our tax system fairer and I won’t stop fighting to make sure that we make the investments our future demands. We have just started on this journey,” said Murphy.

While the agreement has not been signed yet, Governor Murphy hopes to sign the budget as soon as possible.