HUNTSVILLE, A.L. (CBS) — A deaf puppy that fell down a 50-foot hole is finally brought to safety after a grueling two day rescue mission in Alabama.

The foster family said the seven-week-old puppy named Toffee fell down the hold in their yard on Thursday.

Toffee’s story captured the attention of people all over the country after the family posted a call for help on Facebook.

Rescue teams used all of their resources to get the dog out, but eventually a little food went a long way to coax Toffee into position.

She was hoisted out of the hole around 12:30 Saturday morning.