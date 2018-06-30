WEATHER ALERT: First Heat Wave Of Season |  Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning | Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
HUNTSVILLE, A.L. (CBS) — A deaf puppy that fell down a 50-foot hole is finally brought to safety after a grueling two day rescue mission in Alabama.

The foster family said the seven-week-old puppy named Toffee fell down the hold in their yard on Thursday.

deaf puppy Deaf Puppy Rescued After Falling Down 50 Foot Hole

credit: cbs3

Toffee’s story captured the attention of people all over the country after the family posted a call for help on Facebook.

Rescue teams used all of their resources to get the dog out, but eventually a little food went a long way to coax Toffee into position.

puppy rescue Deaf Puppy Rescued After Falling Down 50 Foot Hole

credit: cbs3

She was hoisted out of the hole around 12:30 Saturday morning.

