QINGYUAN CITY, China (CBS) — A new tourist attraction in China is probably best avoided by those with a fear of heights.

China’s newest glass bridge is suspended over a valley.

china glass bridge observation deck China Opens New, Thrilling Glass Bridge 60 Stories Above Ground

Credit: CBS3.

Just over 60 stories above the ground below, the observation deck at the Gulongxia scenic spot challenges even the bravest to confront acrophobia.

The bridge juts out more than 235 feet from the cliff’s edge.

It offers tourists spectacular views of the ground below — if they can stand the view beneath their feet.

