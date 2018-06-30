WEATHER ALERT: First Heat Wave Of Season |  Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning | Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to decades in prison in the shooting death of a man selling an Xbox game system to raise rent money for his family.

Lancaster Police Investigating Officer Using Stun Gun On Man Sitting On Curb

Alonso Blue, 22, wept as he apologized Friday to the family of 18-year-old George Concepcion.

He told the deceased’s family members that he never intended to harm the victim.

Blue pleaded guilty in May to third-degree murder and robbery and was sentenced to 30 to 60 years.

Capital Gazette Shooting: Hundreds Attend Vigil For Slain Paper Staffers

Prosecutors in Lehigh County said he went to the victim’s home in April 2017 intending to rob him, but a struggle ensued and he fired two shots.

Defense attorney Kate Smith said she hoped Blue would use his prison time to get an education. Judge Maria Dantos told him that “When you get out you’ll be old like me.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch