ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to decades in prison in the shooting death of a man selling an Xbox game system to raise rent money for his family.

Alonso Blue, 22, wept as he apologized Friday to the family of 18-year-old George Concepcion.

He told the deceased’s family members that he never intended to harm the victim.

Blue pleaded guilty in May to third-degree murder and robbery and was sentenced to 30 to 60 years.

Prosecutors in Lehigh County said he went to the victim’s home in April 2017 intending to rob him, but a struggle ensued and he fired two shots.

Defense attorney Kate Smith said she hoped Blue would use his prison time to get an education. Judge Maria Dantos told him that “When you get out you’ll be old like me.”