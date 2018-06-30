Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 8-year-old Hailey Dawson will check off Citizens Bank Park on Sunday as she continues on her mission to throw the first pitch at all 30 Major League ballparks.

Hailey will throw the first pitch before the Phillies’ game on Sunday against the Nationals.

It’s 16 down and 14 left to go for Hailey’s awareness campaign.

Dawson was born with a rare birth defect that caused the fingers on her right hand to be under-developed.

According to her website, her Journey To 30 is a mission to help raise awareness for Poland Syndrome.

She also hopes to help other children similar to her achieve their dreams by breaking down barriers.

Hailey’s first-ever ceremonial first pitch was at a UNLV Rebels game when she was 5 years old.

She checked off ballpark number fifteen on Monday, June 25 with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Hughes College of Engineering in Nevada designed an artificial hand that now enables her to grab objects.

Hailey’s Phillies pitch will make 17 of 30 for her journey.

Hailey is expected to complete her journey by the end of the 2018 baseball season.