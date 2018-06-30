Comments
PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — A 3-alarm fire has damaged several two-story townhouse units in Princeton.
Firefighters rushed to 27 Sergeant Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning to battle a fire that spread to three units.
Authorities say that dozens of people have been displaced due to the fire causing smoke and water damage.
There is no word on injuries or how the fire started.