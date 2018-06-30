Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — A 3-alarm fire has damaged several two-story townhouse units in Princeton.

74-Year-Old Scout Master James Roberts Accused Of Possessing Child Porn

Firefighters rushed to 27 Sergeant Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning to battle a fire that spread to three units.

Authorities say that dozens of people have been displaced due to the fire causing smoke and water damage.

3 Women Sentenced In Beating Death Of Homeless Man In Olney

There is no word on injuries or how the fire started.