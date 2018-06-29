WEATHER ALERT: First Heat Wave Of Season |  Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning | Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Local TV

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A third-grade teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a Pennsylvania elementary school and police say he tried to hypnotize others and make them vow to obey him.

James Mentzer, of Hummelstown, was charged Thursday with institutional sexual assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and five counts of corruption of minors. Police began investigating him in February, and Mentzer was put on leave from East Hanover Elementary School.

Police say Mentzer requested each girl — ranging in age from 8 to 11 —come to his classroom to record videos for an alleged project.

Police say Mentzer videotaped them reading and attempted to hypnotize them.

One victim told police he made her repeat the phrase “I will obey you, Master” as he swung a necklace in front of her eyes.

No attorney information is available in online court documents.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch