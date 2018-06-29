WEATHER ALERT: First Heat Wave Of Season |  Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning | Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
By Cleve Bryan
Filed Under:Hard Rock, Local TV, Ocean Resort Casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Amidst the razzle-dazzle of grand opening weekend for the Hard Rock and Ocean Resort Casinos, local officials say the major economic impact can’t be overlooked.

“I don’t think you’ll find any city in New Jersey or in the country that just brought seven thousand people to work in one industry on two addresses,” says Matt Doherty, the executive director of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

The Ocean Resort hired 3,300 employees with officials reporting that at least a quarter are from Atlantic City, many of whom worked at the former Revel.

“Life has changed for a lot of great people and we’re very, very happy about that,” says Ocean Resort owner Bruce Deifik.

Giving them first dibs for interviews, 800 former Taj Mahal workers are among the 3,900 new employees the Hard Rock Casino hired.

“I feel very good about the people that I see coming back,” says Keith Fullmer, who bartended at the Taj for 16 years and will now bartend at the Hard Rock.

 

