PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “It’s a changed Atlantic City, and with change comes new things,” said Joe Kelly of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber.

At Atlantic and Albany, construction crews are speeding to finish the AC Gateway project, where Stockton University and South Jersey Industries will be new neighbors.

The brand-new Stockton Atlantic City campus includes a 56,000 square foot academic center and an ocean-side residence hall for more than 530 students.

“The students are so excited,” said Brian Jackson, COO of the Atlantic City campus. “And for the students who are going to have ocean and park views, they’re million-dollar views, and who wouldn’t want to live by the beach?”

With two new casinos generating an estimated 6,000 jobs, new apartments are going up at The Beach at South Inlet. The 250 units are the city’s first market-rate housing development in decades.

“With all the employment you have the opportunity to create new housing and that’s exactly what’s happening in Atlantic City,” said Kelly.

Serious shoppers can hit several new outlets this summer: Kate Spade, Francesca’s, and Vans. Polo Ralph Lauren is expanding and plan to open around August or September.

“People are excited,” said Tanger Outlets general manager Donna Danielson. “They’re going to come here. we’re going to see more tourism. We’re going to see the local people coming back to Atlantic City.”

The city is holding out hope to fill Surf Stadium again. Nine years after the local pro baseball team left, the Atlantic League has redoubled its efforts to lure a new team.

Of course, parts of the “old” Atlantic City still survive. This summer, Resorts Casino Hotel, which opened in 1978, celebrates its 40th anniversary, and Borgata its 15th.

Now with all the new construction, Atlantic City hopes to find the perfect blend of the old and the new.

“We’re going to experience a whole ‘nother level of excitement in Atlantic City,” said Jackson.