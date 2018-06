Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A long-time Sicklerville scout master is in custody Friday night as he is being held on child pornography charges.

74-year-old James Roberts was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home on Avella Lane.

Roberts is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography allegedly found on numerous digital devices found in his home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.